Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Twenty head of cattle being smuggled to Haryana for slaughter were freed from two places in Alwar district, police said on Tuesday.

Eight people were arrested in this connection, they said.

During checking at two places on Monday night, police teams recovered 20 head of cattle being smuggled to Haryana for slaughter in vehicles.

The animals were shifted to a cow shelter, police said.

Three people were caught from the spot and five others were held later.

