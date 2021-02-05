Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said an inclusive Budget based on the suggestions of various stakeholders will be presented in the upcoming session of the Assembly beginning February 10.

The chief minister held meetings with various groups on Friday to know their aspirations for the budget, an official statement said.

Gehlot said the coronavirus pandemic adversely affected the state's economy and revenue.

“We will try to bring an inclusive Budget based on the suggestions of everyone, which will encourage industries and investment besides increasing employment opportunities,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)