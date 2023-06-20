Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 19 (ANI): Anasagar Lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer overflowed on Monday after a spell of heavy rains in the city.

Due to this severe waterlogging and a flood-like situation were seen at various places in the city.

Earlier Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Saturday said that cyclone Biparjoy has weakened into a deep depression and is moving in the East-North East direction, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat.

He further said that it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan due to the cyclone.

"Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a deep depression. It is moving in the East-North East direction. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat. Due to the cyclone, it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Monsoon has nothing to do with this cyclone," Mohapatra told ANI.

Earlier today JLN hospital in Ajmer was flooded following 24 hours of heavy rainfall in the city under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy.

Rainwater entered the hospital's orthopaedic ward, ophthalmology department, outdoor ward, X-ray room, and medicine counter, causing a great level of inconvenience for hospital staff as well as visitors.

Efforts are underway to clear floodwater from the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Hospital in Rajasthan's Ajmer after heavy rains are still ongoing, authorities said. (ANI)

