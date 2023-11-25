Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, reached a polling booth at Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Japiur district to cast his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections on Saturday.

The Rajasthan Governor, while speaking to media personnel, said that he and his wife cast their votes. He further appealed to the people of the state to actively participate in the polling process.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Over 55% Votes Cast Till 3 PM, Says EC; Polling Continues for 199 Seats.

"I appeal to everyone to take part in voting peacefully," said Kalraj Mishra.

Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP. Elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Also Read | Kolkata Horror: Man Brutally Murders Wife Over Instagram Reels and Her Social Media Friend Circle.

Polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

The ruling Congress is eyeing another term while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, with the party banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates at a total of 51,890 polling stations in the assembly constituencies. The high-voltage election campaigning wrapped up in Rajasthan on Thursday.

1,70,99,334 young voters in the 18-30 age group will vote, including 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group.

A total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting. A total force of 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard and RAC personnel have been deployed and 700 companies of CAPF have been deployed.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)