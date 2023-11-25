Kolkata, November 24: In a horrifying incident, a 38-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife of 17 years over her Instagram use in Harinarayanpur, under the jurisdiction of the Joyanagar police station here. Reportedly, the accused was not happy with his wife posting Instagram reels and making new friends online. An argument erupted over this between the couple on Friday, November 24, and the husband slit her throat.

According to the report published by the Times of India, Parimal Baidya, the accused, also suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair. The accused allegedly cut her throat after the argument and fled. Parimal, a mason by profession, is still on the run from the police. The couple had two children, a son in Class VII and a daughter in nursery, who were not at home when the horrific incident took place. Kolkata Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Burns Body To Destroy Evidence in Bowbazar; Arrested.

What Couple's Son Told Police:

The son came back from a tuition class and found his mother lying in a pool of blood. He raised a cry for help, and the neighbours went to the scene and informed the police. The son told the cops that his parents often fought with each other. He said that his father had threatened his mother several times, and they had a heated argument the night before the incident.

The police official said that the couple’s disputes worsened when Aparna started making and posting reels on social media, which helped her form new friendships, especially with a person from a money-lending agency. Parimal was reportedly unhappy about this. Kolkata Shocker: Woman Murdered, Son Stabbed During Chain-Snatching Bid; Neighbours Catch and Thrash Accused.

The police said the woman had left her husband earlier and stayed with her parents because of the constant conflicts. The police officer said, “We have found the weapon used for the murder, and we are looking for Parimal. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.”

