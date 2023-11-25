Jaipur, November 25: More than 55 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the Rajasthan assembly elections till 3 pm on Saturday, officials said. Polling in 199 assembly constituencies in the state began at 7 am. The voting percentage till 3 pm was 55.63 per cent, an official said. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Over 40% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM, Informs EC; Polling Continues for 199 Seats

Nearly 10 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the first two hours of voting and the figure went up to nearly 25 per cent by 11 am and to more than 40 per cent by 1 pm. Voting will continue till 6 pm. On Saturday, polling is being held in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in the state.

More than 5.25 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,862 candidates in these 199 seats. Polling in the Karanpur assembly constituency in Sriganganagar has been postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate. The votes will be counted on December 3.