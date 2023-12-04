New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): A day after the sweeping victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajasthan assembly polls, state BJP chief CP Joshi met party national president JP Nadda at the latter's residence here in the national capital on Monday.

Joshi also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's office here in Delhi.

Along with the Rajasthan BJP Chief, the state party's in-charge, Arun Singh, was also present.

Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to announce its chief ministerial face for Rajasthan.

Some of the prominent faces of the party, including Vasundhara Raje, who won from the Jhalrapatan constituency; Diya Kumari, who secured victory from the Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency; and Mahant Balak Nath, who won from the Tijara constituency; and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore, who won from the Jhotwara constituency, are among the top contenders.

However, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajasthan assembly, Rajendra Rathore, who fought from Taranagar, lost to the Congress's Narendra Budania.

CP Joshi also lost to Congress's Vishvaraj Singh Mewar from the Nathdwara constituency.

The BJP swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month. The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats.

Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. (ANI)

