Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday started a 41-km walk in tribal-dominated Vagad region of the state, days after Droupadi Murmu was elected President of the country.

Murmu is the the first tribal woman who has been elected the President of India.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Five Dead, Two Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge in Chamba District.

Poonia started the 'Vagad tribal gaurav yatra', along with the people of tribal society from Tripura, from Sundari temple to Beneshwar Dham, which will conclude on Monday, a party statement said.

On Sunday, Poonia walked 25 km and he will complete remaining 16 km on Monday, the statement said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Police Register Case After Hoarding Congratulating President-Elect Draupadi Murmu Found Torn in Vasai.

During the walk, Poonia had breakfast at the homes of tribal families in the villages, and discussed local issues with them.

He also talked to girls studying in schools and colleges in several villages, including Talwara, about their views on Murmu being elected as President of the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)