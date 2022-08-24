Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he has been advised rest by doctors.

"I tested positive for Covid during a medical examination. Doctors have advised me get treated and take rest. Therefore, I will not be able to conduct public hearings and travel until I am healthy. I will be available at your service again as soon as I recover," Poonia said in a tweet in Hindi.

