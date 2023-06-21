Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], June 21 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Bikaner in Rajasthan's Gharsana recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics, said an official statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the two packets of suspected narcotics weighed nearly 2 kg.

"On intervening night of 20-21 Jun 2023, alert troops of #BSF Bikaner deployed along #IndoPak IB in #Gharsana recovered a drone originating from Pak side. Two packets weighing nearly 2 kg of suspected narcotics were also recovered from the site", a statement from BSF Rajasthan said.

Earlier today, BSF recovered 14 small packets of narcotic items suspected of Heroin of approximately 500 grams in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

According to the official release, BSF troops observed suspicious footmarks near the village Gandhi Kilcha in the Ferozepur district while carrying out an area domination patrol. During the search, the team recovered suspected Heroin packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.

The BSF in its release said, "On Wednesday at about 06: 45 hrs, Border Security Force (BSF) troops while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of the border fence observed suspicious footmarks near Village Gandu Kilcha, District - Ferozepur."

"Further, during the search, BSF troops recovered 14 small packets of narcotic items suspected to be Heroin, gross weight approx 500 Gms, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape ahead of the border fence," they added.

"Vigilant troops of BSF, once again, were able to foil the nefarious designs of smugglers," the BSF said. (ANI)

