Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan will present its third budget on Wednesday, which will be a paperless exercise.

"The state budget 2021-22 will be paperless this time. And the legislators will be provided soft copies of the budget speech and other related documents in tablets instead of hard copies," a senior Finance Department official said.

Chief Minister Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, finalised the budget at his residence on Tuesday.

