New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies of Rajasthan reported more than 69 per cent and 71 per cent voter turnout respectively on Saturday evening.

The Election Commission's Voter Turnout app informed that Dhariawad reported a turnout of 69.38 per cent and Vallabhnagar reported a turnout of 71.69 per cent till 6 PM.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Voting for the by-polls began at 7 am on Saturday.

The counting of votes will be done on November 2.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The by-polls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP legislator from Dhariyawad, Gautam Lal Meena.

By-elections in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies were held in different states on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)