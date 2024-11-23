Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) The BJP was leading in three seats while the Congress and the Bharat Adivasi Party were leading in two segments each in the initial rounds of counting of votes cast in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.

BJP candidates Rajendra Bhambhoo, Rajendra Gurjar and Revant Ram Danga were leading in Jhunjhunu, Deoli Uniara and Khinwsar seats, respectively.

Also Read | Gambegre By-Election Result 2024: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma’s Wife Mehtab Chandee Sangma Leading in Gambegre Bypoll.

The Congress' Aryaan Zubair was leading in Ramgarh and Deen Dayal in Dausa seats. In Salumbar and Chorasi, Bharat Adivasi Party candidates Jitesh Kumar Katara and Anil Kumar Katara were respectively in the lead.

Bypolls to these seven seats were held on November 13.

Also Read | West Bengal By-Election Results 2024: TMC Ahead in 3 of 6 Assembly Seats As Counting of Postal Ballots for Bypolls Underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)