Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of the areas that have been severely hit by rains in the state and met with affected people.

Gehlot took stock of the situation in Bundi district and also in areas along the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border in Kota district.

Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Pipalda MLA Ramnarayan Meena and Sangod MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur accompanied the chief minister.

According to an official spokesperson, Gehlot met with people at a relief camp in Kota and inquired about the arrangements.

The official said Gehlot was also supposed to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Jhalawar district but it was cancelled due to bad weather.

There is a flood-like situation at many places in Kota division because of heavy rains, an increased inflow of water in rivers and opening of the gates of dams.

Several residential areas were submerged and more than 4,000 people had to be shifted to safer places. Kota, Jhalawar and Bundi districts have been affected the most. The Army and the Air Force were asked for their support in the relief-and-rescue operations in the affected areas.

The meteorological department has said there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the state during the next four-five days. Light to moderate rain is possible at isolated places only, it predicted.

Heavy rainfall has not been recorded anywhere in the state since Wednesday. The maximum amount of rainfall recorded during this period is 40 mm in Makrana, Nagaur.

