Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday celebrated Holi at the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur and extended wishes to everyone on the occasion.

The chief minister gave a chance to visitors, who were eagerly waiting to apply colour and click selfies with him, to exchange Holi wishes on the occasion.

He said," The act of applying colors during the festival helps individuals set aside any grievances they may have."

"The festival helps to foster love and brotherhood. While applying colours, everyone forgets all the grudges. People are celebrating Holi, the festival of colours with great enthusiasm and joy. I would like to extend my greetings to all. Holi, in fact, a 'good Holi' will be celebrated on June 4 as well," the Chief Minister said while speaking to the media.

The Chief Minister also extended his wishes to the citizens of the country on his official social media platform X.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the sacred festival of love, enthusiasm and harmony, the festival of colors, "Holi". I pray to God that this traditional festival decorated with colors of harmony paves the way for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the people of the state," Bhajanlal wrote on X.

Apart from playing with colours, enjoying snacks, drinks, etc., various other traditions and beliefs are prevalent in the country. One such tradition is walking barefoot on the embers after Holika Dahan in Kokapur village of Dungarpur district in Rajasthan.

Even today, the people of Kokapur village have kept this tradition, which has been going on for years, alive.

On the next day of Holika Dahan, the villagers walk barefoot on the embers. The villagers believe that by doing so they will remain healthy for the whole year. They also believe that their wishes will be granted and absolve them of all sadness and problems.

Earlier, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated Holi and extended wishes to everyone on the occasion.

"I wish a very happy holi to all my sisters and brothers of the state and the country. This is a festival of joy, fun and happiness. It is a festival when everyone sets their differences aside and comes together. I pray for the well-being of everyone and may the holi fill the colour of happiness in everyone's life," Chouhan told ANI. (ANI)

