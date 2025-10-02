Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday launched the Co-operative Membership Campaign at the Constitution Club in Jaipur.

In the program, he handed over certificates to the new Village Service Cooperative Societies and land allotment certificates to the landless Village Service Cooperative Societies.

Additionally, they were presented with symbolic cheques representing the dividend amounts from Apex and Confed, on behalf of the Cooperative Department.

On this occasion, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Cattle Rearing Minister Zoraram Kumawat, Minister of State for Cooperation (Independent Charge) Gautam Kumar Dak, along with senior officials and a large number of women and farmers, were present.

Earlier, on September 19, the Chief Minister also claimed that there has been a considerable decline in the crime rate in the state at the passing-out parade ceremony of the Rajasthan Police on Friday.

During his speech at the passing-out ceremony, Sharma claimed that from 2013 to 2025, the crime rate fell to 19.45 pc and emphasised that from 2024 to 2025, the crime rate stood at 13.9 pc.

"The crime rate in our country is falling rapidly. From 2013 to 2025, the crime rate was 19.45%. From 2024 to 2025, the crime rate was 13.9 pc," said Sharma in his speech.

Providing a breakdown of the decline in crime, Rajasthan's chief minister stated that crimes against the Scheduled Castes have decreased by 70%, while crimes against the Scheduled Tribes have decreased by 18.7%. Additionally, crimes against women have declined by 9.24%. (ANI)

