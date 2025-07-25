Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], July 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of students in Jhalawar district after the roof of a school collapsed. He assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the tragedy and prevent such incidents in the future.

In a self-recorded video message, Sharma said, "...It is a tragic incident. I am saddened by the death of innocent children in this incident. The state government is with the family members of those who are affected by this. The administration has been directed to provide better treatment for the injured."

He added that Health Minister Madan Dilawar has been sent to review the situation, and that district collectors across the state have been instructed to inspect all school buildings to ensure structural safety.

"A probe will be conducted, and we will ensure that no such incident happens again," he added.

Calling the incident "tragic," Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani offered his condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected.

He called for an investigation into the incident and requested Education Minister of the state and the administration resolve the issues behind this tragic incident.

"It is a tragic incident. I extend my condolences to all those affected by the incident. This incident must be investigated. I request that the Education Minister and the administration resolve the issues behind this incident... If any other building is in a state of disrepair, then alternative arrangements must be made... All the District Collectors should review the condition of the schools in their district and take the requisite steps to avoid such an incident in the future..." Devnani told the media persons.

At least three students died and several others were injured after the roof of the Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday morning.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Budania and the District Collector rushed to the site.

"3-4 students died as the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar collapsed. Many students were injured," SP Budania told reporters.

One of the students from the school recounted the horrifying moment, saying, "While we were sitting inside the classroom, stones started falling from the roof. Immediately, we informed our teacher, but what we said was ignored. Later, the roof collapsed."

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, Gehlot wrote, "In Manoharthana, Jhalawar, reports are coming in of a government school building collapsing, causing casualties among several children and teachers. I pray to God for minimal loss of life and a speedy recovery for the injured." (ANI)

