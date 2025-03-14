Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday extended wishes to the people on the occasion of HolI.

The CM also organised a Holi Sneh Milan program at his residence.

Taking to social media X, he wrote in a post, "On the special occasion of Holi, the great festival of enthusiasm, joy and excitement, heartfelt wishes and greetings of the festival of colours were sent to the loved ones in the Holi Sneh Milan programme organised at the Chief Minister's residence today.

It is my prayer that this festival of colours may fill the lives of all the people of the state with various colours of happiness, prosperity and well-being."

State's Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa also celebrated the festival of colors Holi at his residence and extended greetings on the occasion.

He also stated that the government is working to make 'Viksit Rajasthan' a reality, further stating that everyone should celebrate the festival with peace and harmony.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy CM said "I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Holi. The state government is working to make 'Viksit Rajasthan...' We all should celebrate the festival with peace and harmony.

Foreign tourists in Jaipur embraced the spirit of the festival and participated in celebrations with the locals.

People gathered in the streets, smeared colours on each other and danced to festive music.

The energy and inclusivity of the festival left a lasting impression on visitors, who expressed their appreciation for the warmth and hospitality they received.

On March 13, the state celebrated 'Holika Dahan' with bonfire lighting and rituals.

Chaitanya Raj Singh, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaisalmer took part in the celebrations, singing traditional songs and performing prayers while showering people with gulaal.

Several state leaders also attended Holika Dahan ceremonies. (ANI)

