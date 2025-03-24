Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a public hearing at his official residence on Monday and heard about the problems and grievances of people.

Sharma also directed the officials concerned to resolve these problems soon.

According to an official statement, during the public hearing, the chief minister heard about people's issues concerning various departments, including the Jaipur Development Authority, municipal corporation, public health and engineering, public works and medical, and resolved many problems on the spot.

At the public hearing, people thanked Sharma for the announcements made in the state budget for 2025-26. Public representatives as well as common people were present on the occasion.

