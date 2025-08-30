Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a courtesy meeting with Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India, at the Chief Minister's Office.

"Had a courtesy meeting with Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India, at the Chief Minister's Office. We held detailed discussions on strengthening mutual cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities, and exploring partnerships across diverse sectors," CM Sharma said in a post on X.

The meeting with the Brazilian envoy comes amid growing challenges for Indian exporters, following the 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods imposed by the Donald Trump administration, which came into force on Wednesday under a notice by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday also chaired a meeting with representatives of industry and trade associations at the Chief Minister's Office.

On the occasion, Sharma discussed in detail with representatives from the jewellery, textile, leather, and handicraft sectors the situation arising from the additional US tariffs and explored possible measures to address the issue.

US President Trump, who has repeatedly referred to India as a "tariff king," cited the trade deficit with India and New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil and military equipment as reasons for the move.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government would shield small entrepreneurs, farmers, and livestock rearers from the impact of these tariffs. During the recent Monsoon session of Parliament, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also affirmed that the government is examining the impact of tariffs and will take all necessary steps to safeguard the national interest.

Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating for an interim trade deal. However, there are reservations from the Indian side regarding the US demand for opening up the agricultural and dairy sectors, which are crucial for providing livelihood opportunities to a large section of people.

India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the agreement by October-November 2025.

The recent US tariffs align with President Trump's broader policy of imposing reciprocal tariffs on countries with which the US has a trade deficit, reinforcing his administration's stance on tariff reciprocity to "ensure fair trade". (ANI)

