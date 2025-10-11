Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 11 (ANI): Geeta Sharma, wife of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, broke her fast after sighting the moon as the couple celebrated Karva Chauth.

The Chief Minister performed the traditional rituals with his wife, describing the festival as a symbol of love, trust, and devotion.

Also Read | Rajasthan: ATS Busts Fake Ex-Servicemen Racket, 28 Arrested.

He also prayed for happiness, prosperity, and good fortune for all women on the occasion.

https://x.com/BhajanlalBjp/status/1976708116202111319

Also Read | 'India Must Narrate Its Own Story to the World': Gautam Adani Urges To Own Global Narrative Through Cinema, Storytelling and Emerging Tech Like AI.

In a post on X, CM Sharma wrote, "Sacred festivals like Karva Chauth are a symbol of that tradition in our culture, which is associated with love, trust, and devotion. Today, I performed the formal worship and rituals with my wife and broke her fast by offering her water."

He added, "I pray to God that this festival brings happiness, prosperity, and good fortune to the lives of all mothers and sisters."

Karwa Chauth takes place on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Kartik month. The festival falls on October 10 this year, and on this occasion, as every year, Hindu women will fast throughout the day for the good health and longevity of their husbands.

Before starting their fast, women eat from their 'sargi'. After the moonrise, they break their fast, gazing into their husbands' eyes and offering a special prayer to the moon.

Items required for performing the Puja are Water, Milk, Kumkum, Honey, chandan, Sugar, Curd, Incense sticks, Camphor, Karwa, Kalawa, Maththi, roli, and an oil lamp.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most significant festivals celebrated primarily by married Hindu women in India. It is a celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts for a long and healthy life for her husband.

Women can break their fast after the sighting of the 'chandrama'.

After watching the moon from a sieve, fasting women offer Arghaya to the moon and break the fast by eating a morsel of food and a sip of water from their husband's hands. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)