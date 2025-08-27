Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 27 (ANI): On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with his wife, visited the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Jaipur on Wednesday. During the visit, he offered prayers and performed rituals, seeking blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended his wishes to the people of Rajasthan and said, "I extend my heartfelt wishes to the people of Rajasthan on Ganesh Chaturthi... I pray to Lord Ganesha that Rajasthan prospers, Rajasthan develops, and the farmers, labourers, and sisters of Rajasthan thrive, as well as the youth secure employment. Our Rajasthan becomes a prosperous Rajasthan..."

The Chief Minister extended greetings to all the people of the state on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. He said that Lord Shri Ganesh is the giver of happiness and prosperity. He further added that this year, Rajasthan has received good rainfall, and the state is moving forward towards becoming a "Green Rajasthan." Along with this, the development of farmers, women, youth, and the underprivileged is giving momentum to the vision of a developed Rajasthan, he added.

He further said that the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm across the state. The CM expressed hope that with the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of good fortune, every citizen of the state will be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and well-being.

During this occasion, Jaipur Greater Mayor Soumya Gurjar, along with a large number of devotees, was also present.

Vinayak Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh. (ANI)

