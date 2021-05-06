Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given approval for the opening of 48 new courts in the state and the creation of 550 posts of various cadres for them.

In accordance with the budget announcements, Gehlot has given approval to open commercial courts in Bikaner, Alwar, Bhilwara and Jodhpur, courts of additional district judge in Jalore, Sirohi, Wair, Dungargarh, Nainwan, Sardarshahar, Nasirabad, Kathumar, Sadulshahar, Begun, Anupgarh, Neem Ka Thana and Gangapur City.

He also gave approval for the opening of various other courts in other districts.

The chief minister has also sanctioned 550 posts of presiding officer, stenographer, reader, clerk, class-4 employee etc. for these courts.

"With this decision of the chief minister, people will be able to get justice at the local level itself and cases pending in the courts will be cleared," according to a release.

