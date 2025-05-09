Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 9 (ANI): Rajasthan minister Jogaram Patel on Friday said Indian armed forces neutralised Pakistani drones near the border, with officials and the police had asked residents to stay on alert. The Chief Minister has also called a high-level meeting, and leave for government staff in border areas has been cancelled.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "Our armed forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. Our ministers and officials were constantly monitoring the situation in the border area. We share the longest border with Pakistan, around 1000 km. In such a situation, we anticipated that Pakistan would attack Jaisalmer, Jodhpur...Last night, our air defence system neutralised Pakistani drones...We got constant active support from the people in our border areas..."

"All the government officials in the border areas are requested to withdraw their leave and remain alert in the region...All our departments are constantly working. The Chief Minister (Bhajanlal Sharma) is monitoring the situation," he added.

Similarly, Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham said, "... The Indian army gave a befitting reply and thwarted the drones sent by Pakistan to Jaisalmer or other border areas of our country to attack civilians yesterday..."

He further added, "CM Bhajanlal Sharma called a high-level meeting today to issue instructions for whatever suitable arrangements that must be made... The administrative officers whose posts were vacant have also been sent to the border areas, along with the State Police and RAC companies. They have been instructed that the state government will leave no stone unturned in helping the army men, military force, and common people there..."

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVS) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the CFVS. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force."

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI.

The Indian Armed Forces also successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts at a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8, and an Air Defence system at Lahore was neutralised. (ANI)

