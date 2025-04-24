Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday paid his last respects to Pahalgam attack victim Neeraj Udhwani, at the deceased's residence in Jaipur.

Sharma said that the central and state governments "stand with the family" of the deceased and that the wrongdoer will surely be punished.

He said,, "This incident was a very unfortunate one, and the offender will definitely be punished. The central and state governments stand with his family. The Centre has taken tough decisions, but more such decisions are required."

Several political leaders, including State Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, State Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Tikaram Jully and Govind Singh Dotasara also visited Udhwani's residence and offered condolences to the grieving family.

While speaking about Robert Vadra's comments linking the Pahalgam attack to Hindutva, Neeraj's uncle, Dinesh Udhwani, said, "I don't want to get into politics, but there were more terror attacks before PM Modi became the prime minister. Back then, no one talked about Sanatan. Linking this attack to that idea is not right."

He further added, "In politics, one should not just oppose, but also join hands to take strong steps against terrorism. Terrorism has no religion. If Pakistan's role is confirmed in this incident, I want India to respond with a surgical strike."

Dinesh's statement came in response to businessman Robert Vadra's Wednesday remark condemning the attack in which civilians were selectively targeted and killed after having their identity cards checked "because they think that Muslims are being suppressed" in India.

Vadra also called the incident a grim reminder of India's growing 'communal divide'

"In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled...If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people's identity, why are they doing this? Because there's a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims...This will make these kinds of organisations feel that Hindus are making a problem for all the Muslims," he said. (ANI)

