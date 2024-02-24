Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], February 24 (ANI): Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday attended the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) Dhanyawad Yatra in Alwar's Barodamev. He received a grand welcome from the general public.

Sharma is to visit several districts of Eastern Rajasthan on February 24 and 25.

Recently, an MOU was signed between the Government of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan regarding the revised East Rajasthan Canal Project.

On Wednesday, an important meeting on the Jal Jeevan Mission was held in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

The key meeting was held in CMO in the presence of Sharma and Shekhawat.

Cabinet Minister Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary, Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Chief Secretary Sudhanshu Pant and all the key officials attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Bhajanll Sharma and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday visited the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal -East Rajasthan Canal Project (PKC-ERCP) site in Kota.

The top leaders paid a visit to the Navnera Dam site in Rajasthan's Kota. The state's Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar and Education Minister Madan Dilawar were also present on the site.

Discussions were held with officials regarding the arrangement of water in dams under the PKC-ERCP inter-state river linking project. The decisions were taken to ensure that the work in the future gets done at a faster pace as per the situation on the spot. (ANI)

