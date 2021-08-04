Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed the need to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol to thwart the third wave of the deadly virus.

In a statement on Twitter, Gehlot raised concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country in the past few days. According to many reports, the third wave is expected to hit India by the end of August, the third wave will start in India, he said.

"The situation is completely under control in Rajasthan. At present, there are only 220 active cases in the state and this number is continuously decreasing. Here the Reproductive factor (R-factor) is 0.5. The number of patients daily in the state is also between 10 and 50," the chief minister wrote.

"But there is a need to be very careful seeing the way the coronavirus has again gained momentum in western countries like America, Britain, France etc," he said.

The chief minister said that according to experts, the scientific measure of the spread of the coronavirus infection is the reproductive factor (R factor). The R factor shows how many other people an infected patient can infect. When this R factor is below one, the spread of the virus is considered to be slow.

"At present, this R factor is more than one in eight states and union territories of the country. The R factor across the country is 1.2. This shows that the second wave of corona is not over yet.

"In the past days, the number of cases is increasing across the country, which is a matter of concern. Many reports say that by the end of August, the third wave will start in India," he said.

He said that at present, the people have to strictly follow the Covid protocol and stop the third wave from hitting the country. "Do not be careless at all, wear mask, follow physical distance and get vaccinated," he added.

