Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and took part in the BJP's 'Seva Pakhwada' in Jaipur.

Lauding PM Modi for 'Swachh Bharat Mission', Bhajanlal Sharma said that the initiative has turned into a public movement.

Also Read | MUDA 'Scam': Former Mysuru Urban Development Authority Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Arrested by ED.

"I wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of Rajasthan's public. He remains healthy and continues to lead the nation. The cleanliness drive started by PM Modi on October 2, 2014, has evolved into a public movement. Today we are celebrating his birthday in the form of 'Seva Pakhwada'," he told reporters.

The Chief Minister added that under the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, the government will spread awareness and take their schemes to the public.

Also Read | PM Modi Birthday 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Extend Warm Greetings.

He said, "Our government has begun a campaign to take our schemes to urban and rural spaces to even the last person, as PM Modi believes that the person in the last row should also get the benefits of the schemes."

A 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, is taking place to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government during the campaign.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday announced that the campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, beginning on the Prime Minister's birthday and concluding on Gandhi Jayanti.

Earlier, CM Sharma took to X and wished PM Modi on the occasion.

He wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the devoted worshiper of Mother India, protector of eternal culture, and architect of developed India, the world's most popular leader, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji!"

"May you be blessed with excellent health, long life, and a prosperous life by the infinite grace of the Lord. Under your illustrious leadership, may the glory of Mother India continue to rise ceaselessly, and may the lives of all countrymen be illuminated with happiness, prosperity, and well-being--this is the auspicious wish," the social media post read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)