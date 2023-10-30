New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

After appearing before ED in Delhi, Vaibhav Gehlot, who is the president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association, said that neither he nor his family have done any foreign transactions.

"ED sent a summon in connection with a FEMA case. I told them that we have nothing to do with FEMA. My family and I have not done any foreign transactions...They have asked me to appear again after an hour," Vaibhav Gehlot said while speaking to reporters outside the ED office.

ED had issued summons to Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before the investigating officer of the case, at its headquarters in Delhi, under the provisions of the FEMA.

The summons are linked to recent ED raids against Rajasthan based hospitality group Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma and others. (ANI)

