Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) College and university campuses across Rajasthan are witnessing hectic political activities ahead of the student union elections on August 26.

The Congress' National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the BJP-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) are geared up for the elections.

All eyes are on the student union election in the Rajasthan University in Jaipur, the state's premier institute.

For the post of president in the Rajasthan University Students' Union (RUSU), the NSUI has fielded Ritu Barala and the ABVP Narendra Yadav.

"The list of electorates will be published on Saturday, which will make it clear how many people are eligible to vote in the RUSU election. The election will be held after a gap of two years," Dean Students' Welfare Sarina Kalia said.

Barala's candidature has not gone down well with other NSUI hopefuls.

MLA Murari Lal Meena's daughter Niharika Jorwal, who was vying for the NSUI ticket, alleged that the candidate has been picked based on caste considerations and announced fighting the election as an Independent.

Another hopeful, Mahesh Chaudhary, said the NSUI has deceived the grassroots workers and will get a befitting reply in the election.

NSUI state president Abhishek Chaudhary said this time the candidate has been selected on the basis of the demand of students.

"I am not only hopeful but have full faith that common students will ensure Ritu Barala win with huge votes," he said.

The election code of conduct is in force on campuses. Posters, banners, hoardings as well as big rallies have been banned. At the same time, the limit of election expenditure has been fixed at Rs 5,000.

A special team has been constituted to ensure the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee on student union elections are followed.

The counting of votes will be done on August 27.

