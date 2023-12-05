Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 5 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress MLAs arrived at the party office in Jaipur for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Tuesday.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also arrived at the party office in Jaipur for the CLP meeting.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung Hits Air Services in Visakhapatnam, 23 Flights Cancelled.

The meeting is likely to undertake several key discussions, like deciding on a new Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly and the reason for the party's loss in the 2023 assembly elections.

Congress MLA Ashok Channa, upon arriving for the CLP meeting, spoke to media personnel about the party's defeat in the elections and said, "Some 10-15 seats were left by 500-1000 votes. Congress getting votes on 80-90 seats shows that government schemes were good."

Also Read | Air India Moves Its Computational Workload to Cloud to Save USD 1 Million Annually; Shuts Two Data Centres in Mumbai and Delhi.

"In some places, the equation was disturbed due to independent candidates or caste combinations. This time, the Congress party gave a chance to the youth candidates and they have delivered," he added.

Congress MLA Brijendra Singh Ola, who had arrived for the CLP meeting, on being asked about the reason for the party's defeat, said, "We will review the reasons for the party's failure. For now, we will play the role of opposition and will play it vigorously like he had done earlier also."

On being asked if the dispute between former CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot resulted in party's defeat in the state, Brijendra Singh Ola said that all that will be revealed during the detailed review only.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government was dethroned by the BJP in Rajasthan as the assembly election results, declared on December 3, established a clear majority for the BJP in the state.

In the Assembly elections in four states--Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh--the counting of which concluded on December 3, the BJP emerged victorious in majorities of the seats in the three North Indian states.

While in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP defeated the incumbent Congress governments, in Madhya Pradesh, it defeated the anti-incumbency in retaining power.

However, in the South Indian state of Telangana, the Congress saw consolation and emerged victorious, dethroning BRS's decade-old rule.

Despite the perceived anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 163 seats in the state. The Congress won 66 seats in the state.

In Rajasthan, the BJP won 115 seats out of 199, clearly ousting the incumbent Ashok Gehlot government. The Congress won 69 seats.

In the Chhattisgarh election, though the majority of the exit polls predicted that the Congress would retain the government, the results turned out to be otherwise. As per the ECI, the BJP won 54 out of 90 seats. The Congress won 35 seats in the state.

In Telangana, the incumbent BRS was dethroned by Congress. Congress won 64 seats in the 119-member assembly. BRS won 39 seats, and the BJP won 8 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)