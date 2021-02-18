Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 18 (PTI) A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Thursday sentenced a 53-year-old man to life imprisonment till death for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2019, a government counsel said.

Public prosecutor, POCSO court 1, Rakesh Thakur said the court also slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Jugdish Khatik, a resident of Undhaliya ki Dungeri area of Bundi city.

On the afternoon of April 18, 2019, Khatik lured the girl with a toffee and took her to the deserted Old Grain Mandi ground. He raped the minor there in an abandoned shop. He also warned her against disclosing the matter to anyone, he said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the girl's father the same day at Bundi Sadar police station, the police lodged a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the public prosecutor said.

Khatik was arrested and he had been in jail under judicial custody, Thakur said.

