India News | Rajasthan COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 10,599 with 262 New Cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 7 (ANI): Rajasthan on Sunday reported 262 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,599.

"262 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 8:30 pm. The total number of cases in the state is now at 10,599," State Health Department said.

Out of 262 new COVID-19 cases, the maximum cases have been reported from Jodhpur (81), followed by Bharatpur (63), Jaipur (38) and Sikar (11).

At present, there are 2,605 active cases while 240 people have succumbed to the infection so far. (ANI)

