Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 5 (ANI): The demands for dates in Ajmer have risen considerably over the holy month of Ramzan, the 9th month in the Islamic lunar calendar, wherein Muslims observe fasting, worship, service, communal gathering, and spiritual development.

More than a dozen varieties of dates have reached the markets in Ajmer since it is considered auspicious to break fast with dates during Ramzan.

Speaking about the same, Suresh Kumar Lakhwani, owner of Mahalaxmi Petha Bhandar in Ajmer, said, "Breaking the fast with dates in Ramzan is considered auspicious. For this, more than a dozen varieties of dates have reached the market for sale. Along with the country's, many foreign dates are also available. This time, fresh dates are being liked the most. After this, Armani Dates are at a second place which have been specially procured from outside."

According to Islamic beliefs, breaking the fast by eating dates is considered Sunnah.

It is said that Prophet Hazrat Mohammad was very fond of dates himself and he also used to break his fast by eating dates.

In Islam, following the path of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad has been called Sunnah. That is why Muslims break their fast by eating dates.

The month of Ramzan has extraordinary significance in Islam and for Muslims around the world. It is the holiest time for Muslims around the world. The holy month started on March 12, 2024. Eid, also known as Eld-al-Fitr, marks the end of the month-long observation of fasting during Ramzan.

Muslims observe a fast in the name of Allah while worshiping him and spending time on spiritual reflections during Ramzan. In this period, they eat and drink only after Sehri time before sunrise and Iftar after sunset

The fast of Ramzan is difficult because, during the duration of the fast every day, devotees do not consume any kind of food or drink water.

The fast is observed for the entire day and is broken only after sunset, at the time of Iftar by eating dates. After that, the devotees consume other food items.

Apart from being an integral part of Ramzan, dates are also an extremely healthy fruit option.

Rich in minerals, fibre, vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and many more nutrients, dates have a natural sweetness, which helps maintain glucose levels and provides instant energy after fasting throughout the day.

Dates are also known to have a high water content, which is a plus as it will prevent dehydration post-Ramzan fasts. (ANI)

