Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Voting in the fourth and final phase of elections for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad members in 21 districts of Rajasthan will be held on Saturday amid tight security and strict COVID-19 protocols.

Polling will be held from 7.30 am to 5 pm to elect 908 members of 46 Panchayat Samitis and respective Zila Parishad members.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said nearly 18,000 EVMs will be used. More than 36,000 employees have been deployed for the final phase of the elections.

Mehra said 52.55 lakh voters -- 27.12 lakh men and 25.43 lakh women -- will be able to exercise their franchise at 7,346 polling stations in this phase.

Counting of votes of all four phases will be done on December 8.

