Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) The BJP Minority Morcha on Thursday staged a protest against the Congress government in Rajasthan, accusing it of neglecting Muslims.

“The state government has talked about its achievements in the past two years but nowhere does it mention the work done for the minorities,” said morcha president M Sadiq Khan during their protest at the civil lines railway crossing here.

“Muslim students are not getting scholarships in the Congress rule. The government is neglecting the community. Therefore, the morcha decided to hold the demonstration against the government,” he said.

