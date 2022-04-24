Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday said the natural talents of the tribal community should be nurtured by giving them opportunities.

He said that people have to work collectively to bring the tribal community in the mainstream and for their holistic development.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Strangles Pregnant Girlfriend to Death for Pressuring Him for Marriage in Ghaziabad.

Mishra was virtually addressing Scout-Guide National Tribe Festival on Sunday from the Raj Bhawan.

He said tribal welfare is his top priority. "No one can ever forget the role played by the tribal community in the freedom movement. The tribal community is connected to the roots of the Indian culture," the Governor added.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Wanted Criminal Vikas Malhey for Committing Six Murders.

In view of this, it is necessary to preserve the art, culture, work and their traditions, he said.

Mishra said the effective implementation and monitoring of the schemes related to development in the tribal areas is regularly done by the Raj Bhavan.

He suggested that the students associated with the Scout-Guide organization rise above religion, caste, sect, appearance and gender and work with the service of mankind as their ultimate goal.

He called upon the Scout-Guide organisation to conduct public awareness campaign to remove the stereotypes and evils of the tribal community.

He said talented boys and girls from tribal areas should also get an opportunity to participate in this event along with Scouts and Guides of different states of the country and SAARC countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)