Jodhpur, Jun 26 (PTI) During his day-long visit to Jodhpur on Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma unveiled plans to skill Rajasthan's youth and expand job opportunities across sectors.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of IIT Jodhpur, where he was the chief guest, Sharma said the state government aims to train 1.5 lakh young individuals over the next two years under the State Skill Policy.

Talking about the upcoming Rajasthan Employment Policy 2025 and the establishment of the Vivekananda Employment Assistance Fund, Sharma said they will be instrumental in generating 10 lakh jobs – 4 lakh in the government sector and 6 lakh in the private sector.

Highlighting Rajasthan's growing commitment to investors, Sharma said that MoUs worth Rs 4.25 lakh crore have already been translated into on-ground implementation.

“Clear and focused policies are the backbone of sustainable development,” he said, emphasising that the government is also promoting technological innovation to widen employment avenues.

The chief minister also gave in-principle approval for an IIT extension campus in Jaipur following a demand to this effect raised by IIT Jodhpur Director Avinash Kumar Agrawal.

The objective of the extension campus is to facilitate the innovations for the development of the state in collaboration with the government.

A similar demand for Jaisalmer was also part of the proposal but the instant approval has come for the Jaipur campus.

Sharma later addressed a separate event commemorating the 50th anniversary of Emergency, observed as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'.

Several ‘Gaurav Sainanis' from the Jodhpur division were honoured at the event for their resistance during that period.

In a sharp critique of the Congress, Sharma accused it of trampling democratic values during Emergency.

Referring to former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's recent admission that Emergency was a “mistake”, Sharma questioned why his administration discontinued pensions and benefits meant for the Gaurav Sainanis.

“Whenever the Congress feels politically threatened, it doesn't shy away from undermining the Constitution,” Sharma alleged.

