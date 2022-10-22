Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday approved a proposal to implement the 'Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Post Rules, 2022', a step aimed at regularising contractual staff.

These rules will be applicable to contract workers engaged in various departments of the state. More than 1.10 lakh contract workers will be benefited, according to an official statement issued here.

An official spokesperson said the decision would bring light in the lives of these contract workers on the occasion of Diwali.

Contract workers have continued to play an important role in the implementation of various welfare and social security schemes of the central and the state governments but their social security was not taken care of, he said.

In many states, even their honorarium was not increased. This decision taken by the Rajasthan government will ensure social security of more than 1.10 lakh contractual workers of the state, the spokesperson said.

He said that with the implementation of the Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Post Rules, 2022, the recruitment of contractual workers will be done in a transparent manner and reservation will also be taken care of.

In the future, contractual workers completing five years of work will get confirmation if the posts are regularised. They can be made permanent after a screening process, the official said.

The honorarium of these contractual workers has been fixed by considering their equivalent permanent posts, apart from the provision of a special pay protection, he added.

On becoming regular, these personnel will be given old pension scheme benefits, the official said.

Chief Minister Gehlot had announced the creation of department-wise cadre of contract workers in the budget of 2021-22 and announced a 20 per cent increase in their honorarium in the budget for the year 2022-23.

