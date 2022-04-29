Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday alleged that the Congress government in Rajasthan was avoiding accountability after demolishing "ancient" Hindu temples in Alwar district.

The state government has suspended two senior officials of the Rajgarh municipality in Alwar following a backlash over the demolition of two temples as part of an anti-encroachment drive to widen a road in the municipal town.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his ministers are also doing appeasement politics. There is a competition among ministers as to who should appear more anti-Hindu, VHP provincial vice president Subhadra Papdiwal told reporters here.

In this rush, they do not hesitate to insult revered saints and gurus of Hindus, he alleged.

He said that the Gehlot government was trying to deceive people and avoiding "accountability after demolishing ancient Hindu temples in Rajgarh of Alwar district".

To avoid accountability, the government has made "fabricated" allegations against the BJP-ruled municipality of Rajgarh of passing a proposal to demolish houses, shops and temples, Papdiwal claimed.

"The 'sant (seers) samaj' has also come out on the streets to protest against such attacks on Hindus at the behest of the government," he said.

Papdiwal demanded the arrest of the local MLA and the officials who ordered the demolition of the temples.

