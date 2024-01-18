Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 18 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Thursday announced the rescheduling of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Mains exams and said it is expected to be conducted in the months of June-July.

"The government has decided to postpone the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam. The exam is expected to be conducted in June-July," said Rajasthan Minister Meena.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Two Shot Dead by Five Bike-Borne Assailants in Katihar, Probe Underway.

Regarding the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony celebrations across the country on January 22, Meena said, "There will be no holiday on January 22, work will continue as normal."

The matter of extending the date of the RAS Mains exam was taken by the Rajasthan Council Ministers meeting on Thursday under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Also Read | Ram Mandir, Lord Ram To Replace Red Fort and Mahatma Gandhi on Rs 500 Currency Notes? Here’s the Truth About Pictures Featuring Ram Temple Going Viral.

RAS Mains examination candidates met Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma today after the state's council of ministers rescheduled the exam date.

The RAS candidates reached the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kirodi Lal Meena met a delegation of candidates, who were to appear for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Mains and said that the decision on rescheduling the civil services exam will be taken at the next cabinet meeting on January 18.

The minister met a delegation of protesting exam candidates outside the state legislative assembly in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The delegation had submitted a memorandum demanding that the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Mains exam be held at a later date.

The exam, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), was earlier scheduled for January 27-28.

A section of exam candidates had erupted in protest after RPSC chairman Sanjay Shrotriya said that the exam date would not be changed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)