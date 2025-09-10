Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 10 (ANI): The Rajasthan Government on Wednesday issued helpline numbers by setting up a special cell in the Rajasthan Police Headquarters to help Indians stranded in Nepal amid the violent protests led by Gen Z, forcing Nepali Prime Minister KP Oli to resign.

The helpline numbers were issued under the instruction of Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Bhajanlal Sharma, according to a press release.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma has described the violence in Nepal as "heart-wrenching" and said that in view of the circumstances arising there, the state government is concerned about the safety of Rajasthani citizens living there. He contacted the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and inquired about the current situation.

The Chief Minister said that the Government of India is fully committed to ensure the safety and safe return of every citizen of the country. He appealed to all the expatriate Rajasthanis living in Nepal to remain in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and follow the advisory issued by the Government of India.

According to the release, Indians living in Nepal can contact the special cell set up in the office of Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order on 24x7 helpline numbers 0141-2740832 and 0141-2741807 for help. WhatsApp number 9784942702 can also be contacted for help.

Earlier in the day, the Nepalese Army announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country.

On Tuesday, KP Oli resigned from his PM's post as the protests turned violent in Nepal with demonstrators torching the Parliament Building, President's office and several other government building.

The protests began on September 8 after the Nepal government imposed a ban on the social media apps.

However, the ban was just a triggering point to a widespread movemen that demanded an end to alleged institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance.

Protestors want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation. (ANI)

