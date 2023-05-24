Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) In a bid to encourage public to help police, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced that it has increased the reward money for tip-offs on criminals.

According to the order issued by Joint Government Secretary Jagveer Singh, the reward amount payable to those who give information on criminals has been increased following approval from the finance department.

The order enables the Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) to declare a reward of up to Rs 5 lakh on any criminal, as against the reward limit of Rs 1 lakh allowed earlier.

The Additional Director General of Police (Crime) and Additional Director General of Police (SOG) have also been empowered to increase the reward amount from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The Range Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General can declare a reward from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000.

At the same time, compared to a reward limit of Rs 5,000 earlier, the District Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) can now declare rewards of up to Rs 25,000 on any criminal, the order added.

