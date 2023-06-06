Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will allot land for Vyapar Mandal offices in all mandis in the state free of cost, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.

Gehlot said that the holistic development of the state, efficient financial management and participation of traders in the state's revenue are important.

He said that it is time to make mandis hi-tech, which will facilitate traders as well as farmers and consumers.

The chief minister was addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Agricultural Products Trade Building of the Rajasthan Food Trade Association here.

He presented cheques for assistance under the Rajiv Gandhi Krishak Sathi Sahayata Yojana and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandi Labor Welfare Scheme.

