Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 26 (ANI): Despite being COVID positive, Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma visited a few wards of the dedicated COVID-19 RUHS Hospital on Tuesday.

"Today visited the new ICU and other areas of the hospital at RUHS dedicated COVID hospital and reviewed the arrangements. Along with this, I also met the admitted patients and asked about their wellbeing," the minister tweeted on Tuesday.

Sharma was tested positive on November 23 and is currently admitted to RUHS Hospital. (ANI)

