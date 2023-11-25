Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said that if the party crosses the majority mark in Rajasthan, party MLAs and high command will decide what roles will be given to whom.

Voting in 199 assembly constituencies was held in Rajasthan on Saturday and the results will be declared on December 3.

Sachin Pilot said "People have taken the decision and sealed the future of Rajasthan in the boxes (EVMs). I am hopeful that Congress will get a majority on December 3, when the counting will be done. I even want to thank our opposition for putting forward their views. The elections have concluded very well. Everyone will wait for December 3 now and I hope Congress will form its government in Rajasthan. If we cross the majority mark, Congress MLAs and the high command will decide what role will be given to whom. Right now we want to thank the people for voting. "

He further said that he would now go to Telangana to campaign for his party.

"I believe that we should get more majority than before because our campaign was excellent. Now I will go to Telangana to campaign for the party. The situation of Congress is much better in all the states," Sachin Pilot added.

Meanwhile, after voting, State's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said "As far as problems with EVM are concerned, our state has the least number of problems with EVM during the poll & mock poll."

Rajasthan recorded 68.24 per cent polling for 199 assembly constituencies till 5 p.m., the Election Commission informed on Saturday.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. (ANI)

