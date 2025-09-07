Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 7 (ANI): In a unique and innovative rescue operation, the Indian Army's Battle Axe Division safely evacuated a 30-year-old man stranded in the middle of the Ayad River in Udaipur.

The operation, carried out with the help of drones, showcased the adaptability and modern methods of the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army, the man had been marooned in the river after heavy water flow cut off all escape routes.

The Battle Axe Division immediately launched a rescue operation that involved using drones to drop safety equipment and assess the situation from above.

Sharing details of the operation, the Konark Corps, Indian Army, in a post on X said, "In a unique and innovative method using drones for rescue, Battle Axe Division ensured the safe evacuation of a 30-year-old marooned man stuck in the middle of Ayad River at Udaipur -- showcasing the adaptability of the Indian Army."

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an alert for heavy rainfall, likely at isolated places, over the Gujarat Region, Saurashtra & Kutch on September 6 and 7. Heavy rainfall is very likely in Gujarat, East Rajasthan and South West Rajasthan from September 6 to 7.

"Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Saurashtra & Kutch on 06th & 07th September with exceptionally heavy rainfall (30 cm) over Gujarat region 06th; East Rajasthan on 06th and southwest Rajasthan on 07th September, 2025," IMD said in a statement.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Rajasthan on 08th; Uttarakhand on 06th & 07th; Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 08th-10th; Punjab on 10th; East Uttar Pradesh on 10th & 11th; East Rajasthan on 08th September; Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra on 07th; Gujarat State on 08th September with very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 06th; West Rajasthan on 06th; East Rajasthan on 07th September," the statement added.

Further, amid heavy rainfall in Ajmer district, the wall of the Boraj dam collapsed on Thursday night. Due to this, streets were flooded and water entered the houses of people, leading to property damage. The police closed the road and rescued the people.

Speaking to ANI, a local resident, Arun, said, "Now the water level is quite normal; it has decreased significantly compared to before. Everyone around is safe...The water was leaking slowly, which caused the flow to increase a bit, worsening the situation."

He added that the administration had already warned everyone to be cautious and watch out for themselves. (ANI)

