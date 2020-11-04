Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 4 (ANI): Mohan Lal Lather, an IPS officer of 1987-batch, has been appointed as new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan.

Earlier, he was serving as the DGP crime branch.

Also Read | Nokia 10 PureView Likely to Come With Snapdragon 875 SoC: Report.

As per an official release, the government of Rajasthan has appointed Mohan Lal Lather for a period of two years (fixed-term) or until his retirement whichever earlier.

"IPS Manohar Lal Lather appointed as DGP (Head of Police Force), Rajasthan for a period of two years (irrespective of his date of superannuation) or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the Rajasthan government said.

Also Read | Arnab Goswami Detained by Mumbai Police; Republic TV Editor Taken Into Custody in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case; Watch Video.

The new DGP hails from Haryana, he was awarded President Police Medal in 2016, the Police Medal in 2003, and President Police Medal for Gallantry in 1997. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)