India News | Rajasthan: Learning Continues in School at Last Border Village Despite Tensions About War

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 (ANI): Amid rising tensions along the Indo-Pak border, a government school in Rajasthan's last village near Longewala border, stands as a quiet yet powerful symbol of resilience.

Classes continue as usual at the Government Upper Primary School, even as military preparedness intensifies in the region.

Headmaster Prahlad Lodwal, who took charge of the school in 2019, shared his journey with ANI. "When I first came here, there was nothing. No infrastructure, no resources. I didn't feel like staying even a day. The village is extremely remote, and procuring even basic supplies was a major challenge, he said.

Over the years, Lodwal, with support from the government and the Border Security Force (BSF), transformed the school. The school now offers education up to Class 7. "BSF helped us immensely. Apart from the government provisions, they provided essential study materials and support for our students," he added.

Despite being located just a few kilometres from the sensitive border, the atmosphere is calm.

There is no fear among the children or villagers. If a war situation arises, we will follow whatever directions the government gives, Lodwal said firmly.

The school not only provides education but also instills courage and stability in a region where uncertainty often looms large.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. Leaders across the world have condemned the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, followed by the meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), and a full Cabinet meeting.

The government announced a series of measures, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, in a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

