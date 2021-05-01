Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Rajasthan logged a record 17,652 COIVD-19 cases and 160 fatalities in a day pushing the infection tally to 6,15,653 and death toll to 4,399 on Saturday, according to an official report.

The number of active cases has also increased to 1,82,301, it stated.

Among the new deaths, Jaipur recorded 54, Jodhpur 34, Udaipur 10, Kota eight, and Alwar and Ajmer five each.

A total of 4,28,953 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

